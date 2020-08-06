Kwara state schools reopen, comply with COVID-19 protocols

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Aug. 5, 2020 Secondary Schools across Kwara State on Wednesday reopened in preparations for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) beginning from Aug. 17.

Our correspondent, who monitored the reopening of the schools in Ilorin, reports that only SS3 students resumed for classes to prepare for the external examination.

Some of the schools visited complied with COVID-19 protocols through provision of hand washing materials at the entrance.

The students were sighted in classes receiving lectures with use of face masks and physical distancing.

Teachers in the schools visited were on the ground taking classes ahead of the examination.

Mrs Grace Ayodeji, Vice Principal Academic, Government Secondary School, Alore, said the school was fully prepared for resumption.

The principal, Okelele Secondary School, Ilorin, Alhaji Zuaib Adebayo, said the authority has fumigated the school premises to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

According to Adebayo, about 118 students registered for this year’s WASSCE, adding that out of the figure, 90 per cent has resumed.

Also Danmaigoro Idris, Chairman, Ilorin-East Local Government, Nigeria Union of Teachers, commended the state government for the measures put in place for students.

Idris appealed to the government to provide nose masks, sanitiser and other items for the teachers.

However, Mrs Afusat Akanke, Vice Principal Academic, Banni Community Secondary School, Alore, called on parents to ensure that their children always put on nose masks at all times to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The Principal Al-Adabiya Kamaliyah Senior Secondary School, Foma-babalaje, Abayawo, Ilorin, Mrs Belawu Umar, commended the state government on the palliative provided for the schools.

Umar urged Gov. AbdulRahman Abdulrasaq to assist in renovating the schools.

NAN recalls that the state government had distributed 65,000 face masks to SS3 classes as part of efforts to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in the state

