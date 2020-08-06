Kwara state govt. spends N1.6bn on subventions, lecturers’ salaries- Commissioner

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Aug. 5, 2020 An official, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, said on Wednesday that Kwara Government had spent about N1.592 billion to clear the arrears of salaries and subventions of tertiary institutions in the state.

Modibbo-Kawu, who is the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology in the state, said this in Ilorin during the inauguration of the Visitation Panel to Kwara State Polytechnic.

She promised that ill-equipped institutions with dilapidated structures and ill-motivated teachers and lecturers would receive government’s intervention.

According to her, the College of Education, Lafiagi, and College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, had undergone accreditation by National Commission for Colleges of Education and National Board for Technical Education.

Modibbo-Kawu said that government had also constituted a 10-member visitation panel to examine every aspect of the Kwara State University, Malete.

She said that the initiative was part of government’s plans to revamp the tertiary education in the state.

The commissioner said that the mandate of the visitation panel was to bring about the desired positive change to the operations of the polytechnic.

According to her, the state government is determined to make sure that education continues to receive priority attention.

Also, the Chairman of the panel, Prof. Abdulfatai Bello, said they were charged to carryout an organisational review of the polytechnic, which was established about 50 years ago.

Bello said that it was time to overhaul the system, adding that the panel’s assignment was not to witchhunt anyone.

“We will give our best in the interest of the state and be sure that things will be done in an acceptable manner,” he said.

He said that the review would involve the entire polytechnic administration, ranging from personnel to management.

“We will look to see if there is maladministration and how to remedy it and ways to improve revenue generation for the institution,” he said.

Other members of the panel included Mr AbdulFatai Olajide, a Private Chartered Accountant and Auditor and Mrs Christina Amudipe, a Primary Health Consultant, among others.

