Kogi state govt declares August 18 as deadline for exam registration

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, Aug. 5, 2020 Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has announced Aug. 18, 2020, as deadline for the registration of all Internal Examinations for Primary Six and JSS3 students in the state.

The internal examinations are: 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Common Entrance Examination (CEE) and First School Leaving Certificate Examination (FSLCE) for exit classes.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, made the announcement during a meeting with some departmental heads in his office in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Idenyi said that the submission of Bio-data and subject Analysis of all learners in JSS3 and primary Six, should also be done by Aug. 18.

According to him, the meeting is to ascertain their level of preparedness for the conduct of 2020 basic education certificate examination (BECE), common entrance and the first school leaving certificate examination.

He urged parents, school heads and the general public to take advantage of the opportunity to register their wards for the examination.

He warned that the ministry would no longer entertain any further extension of date.

The permanent secretary enjoined all school principals of both private and public schools in the state to immediately submit the bio-data and subject analysis of each learner in the affected classes in hard and soft copies to ascertain the total number of eligible candidates for the Examinations for proper planning.

Earlier in her remarks, the Director Exams and Certification, Mrs Felicia Okeji, thanked the permanent secretary for his support and expressed the readiness of her department to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free examination.

