Kaduna Red Cross trains 45 on First Aid response during emergences

By Stella Kabruk

Kaduna, Aug. 6, 2020 The Nigerian Red Cross Society has called for active participation of youth in voluntary activities as it begins a three-day training on first aid during emergencies for 45 members in Kaduna State.

Mr Sunday Awulu, the Branch Secretary of the Society, said at the opening of the training on Thursday in Kaduna, that it was to equip the participants with knowledge on basic first aid to strengthen their capabilities in attending to emergencies.

Newsmen reports that the 45 participants were drawn from Chikun Local Government area of the state.

“We want to strengthen the response mechanism on how to respond to emergency and render first aid.

“With the competency first aid training of the members, the society will be able to have people that can quickly respond to emergencies.

“They will be taught how to prioritize causalities by choosing people who need serious attention and prioritize the situation.

“They will be also taught on how to handle issues like spinal cord injuries, broken bones etc and how to transfer from scene of accident to hospitals where professionals can handle.”

In his remarks, Mr Stanley Effiong, one of the trainers, explained the importance of first aid response in emergency, saying it was necessary to save lives without discrimination.

He added that first aid response helps to buy time for causalities before they get secondary assistance.

Effiong also said that the Red Cross would train members in disaster management so as to guide them on how to operate in volatile situations.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the Society, Sunday Oibe, urged the participants to utilize the opportunity and make good use of the training so as to become source of help to thier families and immediate community.

“This training is the first of its kind in Chikun local government and I am proud of it. I urge you to utilize the skills acquired because it will give you the opportunity to explore and use it as token of contribution to humanity.”

