Israel commences 3rd National Bible contest in Nigeria

By Fortune Abang

Abuja, Aug. 5, 2020 The State of Israel says registration for participation in the 3rd National Bible Contest in Nigeria has commenced.

Chikadibia Kene-meenu, Mashav Coordinator of Israel Mission in Nigeria announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“`Another chance to enter registration is open until Aug.12, in the following link: https://services.education.gov.il/_layouts/FormServer.aspx?XsnLocation=https%3a%2f%2fservices.education.gov.il%2fFormServerTemplates%2fEdu.TNH.ChidonMevugarimBNL.HarshamaNigeria_2020.xsn

“The online test will be held on Thursday Aug.13 across Nigeria.

“The link to the examination will be sent to email of the participants once they log-in, under 1 hour on completion of the test.

“Two participants from each state with the highest score will qualify for the second stage and the regional level,” she said.

She said past winners of the contest had won free trips to Israel, visited holy sites, and treated as guests at the Bible Contest in Jerusalem.

Journalists reports that the contest is often organised annually via internet across the country with grand finale in Abuja.

