Gov. Uzodinma seeks energy commission’s support to fight insecurity

By Jessica Dogo

Abuja, Aug. 5, 2020 Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has called on the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), to support the Federal Government in its fight against insecurity in the country.

Uzodinma made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a visit to the commission, according to a statement by its Director, Media and Public Relations, Mr Abdulaziz Elemah.

The governor said that the fight against insecurity required energy to be successful.

“The situation in Nigeria today is very pathetic, ranging from the global pandemic to insecurity in the North-East, high crime rate in the South-East, South-South and South-West.

“In other words, security problem is not a job that should be left for security agencies alone.

“From what I have seen of its mandate, ECN can also be a security agency because without light, without energy, there will be no security anywhere in the world,” Uzodinma said.

The governor also called on the commission to support Imo in tackling various social and economic challenges.

“I have come for advice and possible recommendations that will enable my government to confront the security challenges in the state.

“I cannot do this alone when opportunities like this exist. We will work together to solicit for support from other government agencies to encourage ECN to operate at maximum level.

“We can come up with a policy that will light up urban areas before we get to the rural centres so that crime rate will reduce, citizenship motivation will increase and the economy will be stimulated,” he said.

Prof. Eli Jidere, ECN Director-General, said that the commission would continue to live up to expectations in the interest of Nigerians.

Jidere gave the assurance that the governor’s request would be positively considered.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to live up to expectations for the benefit of the citizens of this country.

“What you requested for is part of our responsibility.

“I want to say categorically that we will work very closely with your government to ensure that your request is met in respect of energy as an instrument for security,” he said.

