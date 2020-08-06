FRSC issues traffic advisory on Galadima Aminu Way in Yola

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, Aug. 5, 2020 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to exercise patience and observe traffic diversions as the construction of a flyover bridge on the Galadima Aminu Way in Yola, began.

Mr Aliyu Terrang, the Public Education Officer of the FRSC Command in Adamawa, gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, inaugurated the project on Tuesday and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Terrang quoted the Sector commander, Ocheja Ameh, in the state, as commending the governor for the project in the state capital.

“The project will reduce traffic jam in the state capital and ease movement across the capital city through Galadima Aminu way at the ultra-modern market area and Police roundabout,’’ Ameh said.

He noted that the flyover would check traffic congestion and beautify the state’s geographical architecture.

Ameh said that FRSC personnel would work with other sister agencies to mitigate the impact of the construction of the flyover on the motoring public.

