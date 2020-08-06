Flood: Give us good access roads, drainage channels, Community urges Adamawa govt.

By Ibrahim Kado

Yola, Aug. 6, 2020 Residents of Samunaka community in Yola South Local Government area of Adamawa, have appealed to the state government to provide them with access roads and good drainage channels to end perennial flooding in the area.

The residents made the plea in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Mr Samuel Usman, a resident and businessman, told NAN that the community lacked good access roads and drainage channels.

He said that they were mostly disturbed during the raining season, hence their call on government to construct roads with good drainage system for the area.

“We are appealing to the state government to come to our aid by constructing access roads to link our community up with the federal highway, with drainage systems, to end this perennial flooding in our area.

“It’s just that the project is beyond the capacity of the community; otherwise, we would have done something to reduce the hardship being experienced by our people,” he said.

“We have been experiencing the same challenge for many years and nothing had been done by previous governments,” Usman said.

Mrs Comfort Ibrahim, another resident, said that the people of the area were facing serious challenges because of the effect of the bad roads, especially during the raining season.

She noted that anytime it rained, people had to wait for hours before going out for their businesses, adding that this had been taking its toll on their socio-economic lives.

Ibrahim further said that sometimes, flood destroyed their food items and other valuable property, hence the need for government to urgently look into the matter.

Mr Peter Daniel, another resident working with Paro Company, also decried the situation and appealed to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri to consider the community in this regard.

He said: “This has seriously affected our day-to-day activities and, by extention, the socioeconomic development of the community and the state in general.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...