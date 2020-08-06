Edo state deputy gov. says Obaseki’s re-election ‘ll sustain development

By Deborah Coker

Benin, Aug. 6, 2020 Mr Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo, says the re-election of Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Sept. 19 will ensure the sustenance of economic development in the state.

In a statement signed by Mr Benjamin Atu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Shaibu said that Obaseki’s re-election would also ensure the transformation agenda of the the present administration would be fully implemented.

“God has ordained Obaseki to lead Edo to the promised land, the governor has the genuine interest of the development of both human and infrastructure at heart, he has been able to fulfill all the promises he made when he was given the mandate to rule the state in 2016”, he said.

The deputy governor also reiterated Obaseki’s commitment to the welfare of the people, saying that he would not his focus after his re-election.

“Obaseki will make Edo the most developed in the South-South zone and he will do everything within his reach to ensure that more jobs are created in the state as well as economic empowerment for the women, the youth and elderly.

The deputy governor further emphasised the commitment, sincerity of purpose, institutional dynamism and good administration on the part of the Edo government.

He added that the administration formulated a blue print for the economic development in the state and it would turn things around for the ultimate benefits of the people.

The deputy governor, therefore, called on the people of the state to cast their votes wisely on Sept.19

