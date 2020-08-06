Ebonyi state Govt. to complete airport project in 2022-Umahi

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, Aug. 5, 2020 Ebonyi Government says it will complete its airport project by 2022 in spite of the financial uncertainties pervading the globe.

Gov. David Umahi made the disclosure on Wednesday while inspecting work at the airport’s site which spans two Local Government Areas of Ezza South and Ezza North.

Umahi said that the airport would be two and half times the size of the state’s international shopping mall and would have the biggest terminal building in the country.

The governor said that the pilling work of the project had been completed, describing it as ‘most challenging’.

“The tartan track is 100 metres in width, with 10 lanes by 4 km as work on it, is five times the work on road projects.

“This is because work on the tarmac is different with impact, traction and dynamic loads all combined and therefore, a special design.

“We are presently working on the median of the 4km airport road with the drain completed while we have set out the airport flyover for construction,” he said.

Umahi, while inspecting the international shopping mall in Abakaliki, said that about N4 billion had so far been spent on the ‘magnificent edifice’ and expressed satisfaction with its level of work.

“The mall will be completed in November, 2020 and will boast of games facilities for adults and children, six escalators, over eight lifts, cinemas, kitchens, exotic boutiques, offices, warehouses, and supermarkets at its basement, among others.

He said that the government disagreed with Shoprite to construct the mall because it wanted to construct about 20 per cent of the mall with N6 billion and enjoy 20 per cent of its equity shares.

“We then decided to embark on the project ourselves and engaged an architect.

“This is then a smaller version of the Dubai mall and with discipline, one can achieve whatever he sets out to achieve,” he said.

He also said that the new state Executive Council chamber would be completed in October 2020 as the chamber, airport, shopping mall, international stadium, state College of Medicine among others were government’s top projects.

“I don’t have budget for the projects but God is my budget and none of my projects has been stopped due to funds.

“I do not owe any contractor but they are the ones owing me and any contractor who says I owe him, should publish it,” he said.

