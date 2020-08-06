COVID 19: IFAD begins distribution of PPEs to Taraba farmers

By Gabriel Yough

Jalingo, Aug. 5, 2020 The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), on Wednesday, started the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to protect Taraba farmers, processors and marketers.

The distribution was arranged under IFAD’s Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) against COVID-19.

Dr David Kassa, the Taraba Commissioner for Agriculture, flagged-off the distribution of the items at a brief ceremony in Jalingo.

Kassa noted that since the major objective of VCDP was how to boost the incomes of households and enhance food security among rice and cassava farmers, processors and marketers.

“It is imperative to protect them against the pandemic.

“The major objective of IFAD-VCDP is how to enhance the incomes of those engaged in production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava in the eight targeted local government areas.

“The eight councils where the PPE are being distributed are Ardo-Kola, Bali, Donga, Gassol, Jalingo, Karim-Lamido, Takum and Wukari,’’ he said.

According to him, distribution is the VCDP’s way of complementing the efforts of the state government in tackling the pandemic.

In his opening remarks, Mr Irimiya Musa, the State’s Programme Coordinator (SPC) urged VCDP farmers to use the PPEs to stay safe and work hard to enhance food security.

Musa lauded the efforts of Gov. Darius Ishaku in giving priority to VCDP activities in the state, for the benefit of rural rice and cassava farmers.

“I want to commend Gov. Ishaku for always responding promptly to the needs of VCDP, in terms of counterpart funding and other necessary supports to succeed,’’ he said.

Journalist reports that the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, hand washing, use of face masks and hand sanitisers were strictly adhered to at the event.

