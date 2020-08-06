COVID-19: Expert seeks adequate investment in traditional medicine research

By Yinusa Ishola

Ado-Ekiti, Aug. 5, 2020 A traditional medical practitioner, Chief Bamidele Alebiosu, has called for massive investment in traditional medicine research towards combating infections and diseases.

Alebiosu, the Chief Executive Officer Lifecare Herbal Homes and member of National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP), made the call on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti,

According to him, over three quarters of the world’s population are using herbal medicines, with an increasing trend globally.

“It is high time the nation’s traditional medicine industry was given the desired recognition, promotion and patronage as well as legislative and financial backing towards combating infections and diseases.

“This is also more important, especially regarding research and documentation for genuine and proper clinical analysis and treatments.

“With the advent and emergence of new diseases, such as Ebola, Lassa fever and lately, Coronavirus, there is the need to explore other areas of medical practices and alternatives,” he said.

According to Alebiosu, the post-COVID-19 pandemic is a veritable platform for government and other stakeholders to embark on massive investments in traditional medicine through universities and other relevant research institutes.

“There is the need for workable synergy between government and NANTMP towards evolving effective vaccines in combating deadly infections and diseases, and the time is now.

“In spite of the proven competence and efficacy of our products through research analysis, the barriers between government and our members still remain very wide.

“According to the World Health Organisation, at least 80 percent of people in Africa still rely on medicinal plants for their healthcare.

“In Nigeria, and indeed the entire West Africa, herbal medicine has continued to gain momentum; some of the advantages being their low cost, affordability, availability, acceptability and apparently, low toxicity,” Alebiosu added.

The traditional medicine expert also advocated for the establishment of a university to cater for traditional medicine, alongside well-equipped laboratories for research and clinical analyses of products.

