Be fair, shun corruption, newly-appointed Ogun customary court presidents urged

By Joy Akinsanya

Abeokuta, Aug. 6, 2020 The President of Customary Court of Appeal in Ogun, Justice Mobolaji Ojo, on Thursday, swore in three newly-appointed presidents of grade I customary court, with an appeal to them to be fair, hardworking and shun all forms corruption.

Ojo, while performing the swearing-in at Isabo, Abeokuta, explained that the additional three presidents would strengthen the customary court’s capacity and accelerate the dispensation of justice in the state.

Naija247news reports that the three new customary court presidents are Mr Enitan Fadina, Mr Olayinka Ojo and Mrs Olasunkanmi Lala.

According to the judge, the state has only two grade I customary courts, stressing that the increase in number of the presidents of the court would speed up dispensation of justice.

Ojo, who maintained that their appointments were based on merit, urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He noted that the state judiciary had remained a shining example in terms of judicial integrity in the country, adding that customary courts should sustain the momentum, being the closest to the grassroots.

“Customary courts are the closest to the grassroots in the judicial hierarchy. The way you discharge your duties will, therefore, go a long way in engendering confidence in the overall system of administration of justice in the statee,” he said.

The judge further advised them to be firm, resolute and humane in carrying out their duties, saying that they should treat their panel members with respect, courtesy, civility and understanding.

Also speaking, the state Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, advised the new customary court presidents to uphold the ethics of their calling and make self-discipline their watchword.

She also urged them to be patient, calm, steadfast and friendly with litigants and the panel members of the Customary Court of Appeal in the dispensation of justice.

The chief judge noted that the three new presidents were appointed on merit, saying that they had the knowledge, capacity, wisdom and charisma to serve the state to the best of their acquired skills.

She, however, urged them to shun any act of corruption and other vices that could tarnish their integrity in the course of discharging their duties.

Responding on behalf of the new customary court presidents, Mr Enitan Fadina assured the chief judge that they would discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

