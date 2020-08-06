Banditry: We won’t allow security challenges to escalate, says Gov. Masari

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 5, 2020 Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, says his administration will not allow current security challenges facing the state to escalate.

He said serious measures have been put in place to arrest the problem.

The governor gave the assurance when he spoke to State House correspondents after a closed door with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to Masari, the presence of over 2000 military personnel in the state will send a clear signal to bandits that government is determined to contain the situation.

“Currently the military are in Katsina for their annual super camp. So, over 2000 of them are in Katsina in order to signal to the bandits that the military is ready and willing and have the capability and capacity to deal with the situation.

“The hope is that the military including the police and other security agencies have been given the marching orders.

“I have seen some of the headlines of today’s papers . To control the situation by all means is a task that must be done because we cannot allow the situation in the north west develop like it has in the north east.

“So, I think the people living in the rural communities will testify that actions are ongoing and those displaced are being well taken care of, and so this is the situation,’’ he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the activities of bandits would not affect agricultural activities in the state, adding that “both government and farmers are expecting bumper harvest this year’’.

He further revealed that the state government would reconstruct 30 broken down earth dams as well as new ones to create watering points in grazing areas for sustainable peace and security in the state.

“For us in Katsina we have concluded all our designs, but we cannot safely get access to where we can make reservations in terms of earth dams.

“We have already earmarked 30 areas in which we are going to reconstruct all the earth dams that are broken down and construct some that are new in order to provide watering points.

“And again, we are reintroducing grazing points, but as it is today, we cannot access the land.

“We have partners that are willing to join hands with us but we have to get the land back in peace, because nobody will go and invest where security is not very tight.

“But with the current military operation going on, I am sure before the end of this rainy season we will have a very conducive atmosphere and free area that people can go back to their normal life,” he said.

Masari also revealed that he used the opportunity of the meeting with the president to felicitate with him on the celebration of the Eid-el Kabir festival.

President Buhari had for the first time in the last five years celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir outside his country home, Daura in Katsina state, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every year the president used to go to Katsina for the Eid- el-Kabir but because of the Covid-19 this year, he was not able to go.

“So, I have come to see him and bring the greetings of the people of Katsina state to him, wishing him good health and also success in the task of running Nigeria,’’ he said.

