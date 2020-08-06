Anambra Assembly pledges legislative support for Vision 2070 development plan

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Aug. 5, 2020 (NAN) The Anambra State House of Assemby on Wednesday expressed its commitment to give legislative support for the state’s ‘Vision 2070’ development plan.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, made the promise while briefing newsmen after an interactive session with members of the Anambra Vision 2070 Plan committee, led by Prof. Charles Soludo, in Awka.

Recall that Gov.Willie Obiano, on Nov. 21, 2019, inaugurated a 60-man Development Plan Committee for the Anambra Vision 2070 and charged it to draft a 50-year perspective plan for the state.

The Committee is chaired by Prof. Charles Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Okafor said: “It is all about sustainable policies, and we must start now to plan and implement if we must get to where we anticipate to be as a state.

“We aspire that Anambra becomes an enviable state like London, New York, Dubai and the likes. These cities did not just develop, the people brought ideas and tasked themselves to achieve them.

“As legislature, we have a role to play in this vision. Though it is still at policy level, we will come in later to develop a legal framework and pass the Bill that will be involved.”

Speaking earlier, Soludo said that the interactive session was a consultation process with the legislature on their roles in the actualisation of the 50-year plan.

“It is a plan of the people, by the people and for the people of the state. We are calling for inputs from residents and indigenes within and outside the state for us to build a good future for our children.

“The Parliament have a role to play in terms of enacting legislation to energise and enable this plan happen.

“It is only those who plan that can control the future, “Soludo said

