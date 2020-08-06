Akun Dev. Area Overseer wants arrest of killers of Nasarawa Journalist

By Awayi Kuje

Akun (Nasarawa State), Aug. 5, 2020 The Overseer of Akun Development Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Emma Yaro, has called for the arrest and prosecution of the killers of a Journalist in the state, Mr Benjamin Ekom.

Yaro said in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia that the arrest and prosecution of the killers would serve as deterrent to others.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ekom was attacked and killed on Aug.3 in his house in Washo, Akun Development Area of the state.

He was a former Information officer of the council and former Treasurer, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council.

The overseer described the death of Ekom, who was also a former Secretary-General, Eggon Cultural Development Association (ECDA), as painful and a great loss to Eggon community and the state.

He said that the contributions of the deceased to the development of the area and the state would be greatly missed.

“He has contributed a lot to the development of journalism, humanity and the state.

“His contributions will be greatly missed but we pray God to grant him eternal rest.

“No matter how long it would take for the perpetrators of this act to be arrested and brought to book, justice must be done,” he said.

Yaro admonished the youths and people of the area not to take the law into their hands.

He assured that security agencies had already commenced investigations into the matter and shall soon fish out the culprits.

The overseer urged the family of the victim and the Eggon nation to take solace in God.

He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...