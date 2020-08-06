Ajah estate residents battle Eti-osa East LCDA over demolition of property

Ajah (Lagos State), Aug. 5, 2020 Residents of New Era Estate in Ajah in Lagos State have called on Eti-osa East Local Council Development Authority to stop the demolition of property in the estate.

Some of the residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday, said that the continuous destruction of their property was deterring their efforts and progress.

They listed some of the property that were demolished to include the main gate to the estate and many other valuables worth millions of naira.

Mr Bukola Onifade, an hotel operator and resident, urged the Eti-osa LCDA and Lagos State Government to find lasting solutions to all challenges confronting the residents.

“Providing good road network, provision of basic infrastructure and tackling insecurity challenges in the estate would open up the community and contribute immensely to peaceful co-existence of the people,” he said.

Mr Dele Norberts, a businessman and the chairman of residents association, advised the government to address issues of kidnapping, robbery and other vices instilling fears in the residents.

He said that the landlords in the estate had written several letters to the local government, but to no avail.

“We stated in the earlier letters about the security challenges and other developmental needs that have plagued New Era Estate since its inception almost 10 years ago.

“But the government has failed to listen to our pleas and abadoned us to our various challenges, ” he said.

Mr Enoch Okenekeocha, a cleric, spoke on the need for government to be more committed to securing the lives and property of the residents

Mrs Oyeka Timothy, another resident, emphasised on the issue of poor roads around the estate, which he said, had hindered vehicular movement and economic growth.

“If we have good roads, all other things will fall in place, especially economic activities. There will be less expenses on vehicle repairs and stealing will reduce,” she said.

Mr Mathew Godwin condemned the cases of car snatching, armed robbery, immoral and lawless activities around the local government site at Abraham adesanya Junction close to the estate.

“The other cases are violent rapping, kidnapping and cultism.

“All these continue to pose threat to the safety and well-being of residents of the estate, ” he said.

Godwin said that due to the delayed response from the government to their letters, the landlords and residents of the estate decided to take their destiny in their hands by engaging in self-help projects.

He said that these included construction of roads and gates to secure the various entry points into the New Era Estate.

“We had hoped that our self efforts will receive the commendation and support of the government, but to contrary, the government we look up to are the one frustrating our spirited and selfless efforts in the bid to develop the estate.

Godwin said he was disturbed by the action of Eti-osa east local council in pulling down the gate erected at the entrance of the new era estate “which was meant to regulate inflow of vehicular and human movement to and from the estate.”

He sai that the site of proposed office building of Eti-osa council secritariat had been illegally occupied by hoodlums who built shanty structures littering the whole area.

“This miscreant increase daily and have continued to spread their tentacles into the new era estate.

“Whatever is done in this regard will be highly appreciated and will be eternally rewarded,” he said.

All efforts by the NAN correspondents to get the chairman or any official of the LCDA for comments proved abortive.

