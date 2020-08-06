Adamawa state govt to establish peace, conflict resolution commission

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Aug. 6, 2020 Adamawa Government will establish a Peace, Conflict Resolution and Community Social Integration Commission to address frequent communal conflicts in the state, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Thursday.

The governor made the disclosure when he received a delegation from the Church of Brethren in Nigeria, led by its National President, Rev. Joel Billi, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Yola.

“The commission will develop and implement strategies that will promote peace and harmonious coexistence between the good people of the state.

“The commission will observe the principles of impartiality, fairness, transparency and justice, as well as protect human rights while handling cases.

“Also, it will bring an end to reckless ethno religious disturbances, communal and seasonal crisis through involvement of all stakeholders in decision making,” Fintiri said.

He said that the government would study the law establishing the Commission as passed by the state Assembly and assent to it.

He vowed that only people of proven integrity would be appointed to work in the commission, adding that no politician would be appointed into the commission.

The governor assured that the government would continue to create working synergy with security agencies in the state in the fight against criminality.

” The state government has selected 250 members of Vigilante group to be trained by the Nigerian Police for community based security in the state,” Fintiri added.

Earlier, Rev. Billi had called on the state government to intervene in the lingering security issues between farmers and herders in Northern part of Adamawa.

Billi noted that the insecurity challenges was a threat to national food security.

“Since the establishment of the North East Development Commission, the northern part of Adamawa has not gotten any impact from the commission,” Billi claimed.

He advised the governor to continue with his good leadership style of inclusiveness, regardless of religious or tribal differences.

