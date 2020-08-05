WAEC releases Timetable for 2020 Examination

The time table for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination has been made public by the council organizing the exam, West African Examination Board WAEC.

The Head of Public Affair for WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, warned candidates against other examination timetable versions that have been in circulation before now while wishing them success in the coming examination.

The timetable was publicized in a statement titled “WAEC Releases Timetable For The Conduct of West African Senior School Certificate Examination For School Candidates, 2020”

The statement read, “The West African Examination Council, Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-school, parents and candidates-that the Final International Timetable for conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2020 has been released.

“The council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020, will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

“The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying al COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place of the examination centre.

“This is wishing the candidates success in the examination.”

