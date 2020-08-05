MNJTF assures surrendered Boko Haram terrorists of humane treatment

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2020 Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has given assurance that the recently surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists would be given humane treatment.

Yusuf made the promise in a statement by Col. Timothy Antigha, MNJTF Chief of Military Public Information on Tuesday in N’Djamena, Chad.

He was quoted to have given the assurance during an interaction with the surrendered fighters in Mora, Extreme North Region, Cameroun.

He said that the Boko Haram /ISWAP idea was misplaced and orchestrated by few misguided individuals who desired to inflict suffering on millions of people in the Lake Chad Basin, for their own selfish and personal interests.

He said that countries affected by Boko Haram insurgency had developed their respective Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Resettlement (DD/RR) programmes to address the peculiar challenges introduced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Commander urged them to encourage their former colleagues and friends who are still in the bush to come out and surrender.

In his reaction, the spokesperson of the group (name with held) commended MNJTF authorities for accommodating and catering for them and their families.

The spokesperson noted that contrary to a widely held opinion that fighters who surrendered are being killed, members of his group are safe.

According to the representative, their commanders told them that they will be killed if they surrender.

”But here we are being treated like human beings,” the spokesperson said.

The representative expressed regret over the atrocities that they were misled to commit and prayed for forgiveness.

The statement noted that the Force Commander also used the opportunity to operationalise the EU funded direct supply of Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants to Sector 1 of the MNJTF.

”It will be recalled that fortnight ago, the MNJTF launched the programme in Sector 4 Diffa (Niger Republic).

“All sectors of the MNJTF are benefiting from the EU intervention,” it added.

