Lagos State Governor’s Quiz Competition for Aug. 7

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Lagos Aug. 5, 2020 Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, says the 2020 Governor’s Quiz Competition for students will hold virtually on Aug. 7.

Adefisayo made this known at an interactive session with newsmen on Wednesday in Alausa, Ikeja.

She said the competition would be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that the competition is aimed at developing the minds of students by creating a healthy rivalry among them.

It is for students in public and private primary, junior and senior secondary schools across the state.

.

Adefisayo said that students/schools from thd six education districts of the state would participate in the competition to be moderated by a renowned quiz master, Mr Olusegun Adedeji.

According to her, viewers can watch via the live streaming on Lagos State Ministry of Education’s Facebook Page @lasgeducation or YouTube @Education LASG.

“The ministry has taken time to study the peculiarities that come with the guidelines of keeping safe as well as ensuring social distancing.

“We have also deployed all necessary technical expertise to ensure that our students can compete in any competition or attend seminars virtually,’’ Adefisayo said.

The commissioner urged parents/guardians to ensure that their children/wards would have access to the programme and learn from it.

Adefisayo urged students to shun all vices while at home and learn extensively through radio, television and online platforms.

