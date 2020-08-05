Kwara state Govt tasks principals on compliance with COVID-19 guidelines

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, Aug 5, 2020 The Kwara Government has warned principals in public and private secondary schools in the state to comply with Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols as schools resume or face sanctions.

The State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Ahmed Fatimah-Bisola gave the warning on Wednesday in a message she sent to schools ahead of the proposed reopening as directed by the Federal Government.

She gave the message during the monitoring of the level of compliance on prevention of further spread of Coronavirus pandemic in some schools across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner, represented by the Director, Curriculum and Assessment, Mr Timothy Ogunwole said the Ministry would not hesitate to sanction any public or private school found in dereliction of the order in the state.

The Commissioner directed all schools both private and public to comply with safety protocols in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Federal Ministry of Education rules and regulations.

She reminded the managements of schools that the reopening of schools did not mean the end of COVID-19, but rather to allow exit classes to write WAEC, NECO, BECE and other such examinations.

According to the Commissioner, government will not take any excuse that is going to jeopardise its efforts in curtailing transmission of COVID-19 but rather punish anybody that violates the guidelines.

Fatimah-Bisola advised schools administrators to provide protective kits and also maintain physical distancing among the students.

In her remarks, the State Director, Quality Assurance, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Orukotan Lydia commended the state government for its prompt actions in monitoring of compliance in schools across the state.

She called on stakeholders to support Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

NAN reports that schools visited were: Chaste International School, Excellent College, Tanke, Effective International College, Tanke , Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tank, all in Ilorin.

Others were Taoheed Secondary School. Basin, GSS, Ilorin, GDSS, Karuma, Socrates College Adeta, Queen Elizabeth, Ilorin, Ajoke College, Taiwo road, Pearls International School, Ibrahim Taiwo road and Alade College, all in Ilorin.

