Kogi state govt proactive in dealing with COVID-19, says Commissioner

By Stephen Adeleye

Lokoja, Aug. 5, 2020 The Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, says the State Government has been proactive in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Fanwo stated this while receiving a team from the Communication Division of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in his office on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He told the team that the government had been proactive in handling the pandemic, saying that was why the state had recorded the level of success in dealing with the disease.

He commended the NCDC for its decision to train communications and information officers of the Main Stream Media across the State for adequate skills in sensitising the people on the pandemic.

Fanwo added that it would also strengthen the effort of the state government to further deal with the deadly virus.

The commissioner thanked the team for the visit.

He said that the State COVID-19 Squadron Team had inaugurated a Contact Tracing Team that was set up to identify and locate persons manifesting symptoms of the virus.

Earlier, the Team Leader of the NCDC delegation, Dr Yahaya Disu, thanked the State Government for the cooperation extended to the team and pledged to strengthen the enlightenment capacity of the state.

Disu said that the Centre would continue to work with the State Government to ensure that the pandemic did not spread in the state through adequate training and sensitisation.

