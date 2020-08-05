Insider Dealing: Tinuoye Kayode scoops 520,520 United Capital Shares of United Capital Plc

The United Capital Plc, a leading African financial and investment banking Group, on Monday, disclosed insider dealings of 520,520 shares acquired by two of the company’s staff on August 4, 2020.

In a statement released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and signed by the Company Secretary, Leo Okafor, both transactions took place on August 4, 2020, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos.

Details of the transactions

TINUOYE KAYODE, CFA, Head, Portfolio Management purchased 500,020 units at N2.98 per share through the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform. Kayode is a graduate of Economics (first class) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where he finished top of his faculty. He is a CFA Charter holder and a member of CFA Society of Nigeria.

LIPEDE OLAKALE ADEWALE, an Investment Banking Analyst of the company purchased 20,500 units at N2.98 per share.

See further details below:

