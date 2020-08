The main entrance to the Edo State Government house to be blocked by the Staff of Tayo Akpata College of Education, Ekiadolor under the coalition of unions in College of Education in the school.

The unpaid salaries of over twelve months have been stated has the reason for the protest which led to a gridlock at the Osadebe Avenue where the Government House is situated.

