Delta state commissioner honoured for fighting against COVID-19

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Aug.5, 2020 The Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu was, on Wednesday, honoured with “International Grand Appreciation Award” for his commitment to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Naija247news reports the award was given to the commissioner by a group, International Human Rights Organisation.

Presenting the award in Asaba, the Delta Coordinator of the group, Mr Fidelis Onakpoma, who led a team of members to the commissioner, said it was in recognition of Aniagwu’s devotion to the fight against the pandemic in the state.

He said that the delegation came to present the award to the commissioner for his efforts at protecting the less-privileged from the effects of the pandemic.

Receiving the award, Aniagwu appreciated the group for the recognition.

He enjoined the people of the state to continue to have faith in the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration’s capacity and capability to address the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

According to him, the state government has been able to tackle the challenges of the pandemic through pro-activeness, constant education, enlightenment and provision of palliatives to the less-privileged across the state.

While appreciating the group for the gesture and particularly, for recognising government’s efforts at making life better for the populace, Aniagwu said that he was only appointed to do his best to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He explained that Delta had been ranked second to Lagos in terms of economic development, reduction of unemployment and poverty among the people.

The commissioner said that the state had deliberately put in place measures to engage some people who could not be employed by the government or the private sector.

“To this end, key infrastructure, such as roads and youth empowerment through agriculture and skill acquisition, were vigorously pursued in order to reduce poverty and unemployment in the state”, he said.

Aniagwu further assured that government would always partner with organisations towards making life better for the people of the state.

He urged the group to pursue its mandate with more vigour to make the society better for all.

