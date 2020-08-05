COVID-19: Nigeria’s total hits 44,433 as NCDC announces 304 new cases, 910 deaths

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Aug. 5, 2020 Nigeria’s COVID-19 total cases have now reached 44,433 after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 304 new cases and 910 deaths from infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

Data from the health agency showed that the 304 new cases were spread across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

According to it, as of Aug. 4, 14 deaths were recorded in the country.

Till date, 44,433 cases have been confirmed out of which 31,851 cases have been discharged and 910 deaths recorded nationwide.

The NCDC said that the 304 new cases were reported from FCT (90), Lagos (59), Ondo (39), Taraba (18), Rivers (17), Borno (15), Adamawa (12), Oyo (11) and Delta (9).

Others were Edo (6), Bauchi (4), Kwara (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Bayelsa (3), Plateau (3), Niger (3), Nasarawa (2) and Kano (1).

Meanwhile, the agency warned that the coronavirus does not care if a person ‘believe’ in use of face masks or not.

“You may not believe in the virus, but the virus sure believes in you.

“Do not wear masks with valves.

“Why? Because a valve acts as an open doorway, allowing your breath to leave the mask and putting those around you at risk of catching COVID-19.

“Again, there are many ways to wear a mask incorrectly, but only one way to maximise protection; wear a well-fitted mask with gaps.

“Check if your mask fit before going outside, it is really simple.

“Step 1, inhale: Your mask should pull on your face.

“Step 2, exhale: Your mask should expand.

“Step 3, check leaks: There should be no major leaks.

“Readjust your mask if there are leaks for best protection, your mask should fit well,’’ it advised.

The NCDC said that Nigerians were still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices they have all made since March.

“Even if you wear protective mask in public, it is important that you also use other preventive measures, stay at least two metres away from other people.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

“Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands; cover your coughs and sneezes.’’

It, however, said that coronavirus could not overwhelm Nigerians.

“There’s an end; let’s just do the needful,’’ it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the emergence of COVID-19 in the country, the statistics from NCDC reveals a gradual decline in daily recorded cases from July 27.

The figures have reduced significantly over the past seven days with the lowest figure over this timeline, being 288 recorded on Aug. 3.

Between June and July, new cases had risen to as high as 790 on July 1.

With the recent trend, the case rate is slowing down in the country.

