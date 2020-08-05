COVID-19: CACOVID donates food items to Yobe govt.

By Ahmed Abba

Damaturu, Aug. 5, 2020 The private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) says it has donated over 38 trucks of different varieties of food items to the Yobe government.

Naija247newsreports that the donation was made through First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Mr Marcus Dibel, the bank’s Business Manager, Damaturu branch, said that the gesture was part of the measures to fight against COVID-19 in the state.

“Today, we have commenced the third phase of our intervention activities, with the aim of fighting and eradicating COVID-19 in Nigeria, under the CACOVID National Food Relief Programme,” he said.

Dibel also said that the fight against the virus was not just the responsibility of the state government, but a collective responsibility.

The manager appreciated the assistance of the state government, the state NCDC team, health workers and other stakeholders, who had contributed immensely to the fight against COVID-19.

He called on the general public to continue to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

While receiving the items, Gov. Mai Mala Buni expressed appreciation for the efforts of CACOVID.

“I am delighted to receive food items donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 to all the 17 local government areas of the state.

“We have taken delivery of about 80 percent of the 56,454 cartons of noodles; 28,227 bags of 5kg of sugar and 28,227 bags of 10 kg of rice,” he said.

Buni, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, listed other items received to include 28,227 bags of 5kg of maize/semovita; 28,227 cartons of pasta and 28,227 bags of salt,” Buni said.

In his remarks, Dr Muhammed Goje, the Executive Secretary Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, said that the items would be distributed to the targeted beneficiaries within the agreed timeline.