Bauchi Emir reinstates Bello Kirfi as Waziri of Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, Aug. 5, 2020 The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu, has reinstated the suspended Waziri of Bauchi, Alh. Bello Kirfi.

Naija247news recalls that the emir had, in March 2017, approved Kirfi’s suspension from the Bauchi Emirate Council.

NAN also reports that Kirfi, a Minister of Special Duties under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was turbaned as waziri by the late father of the present emir.

The letter of reinstatement was presented to Kirfi as Wazirin Bauchi by Gov. Bala Mohammed on Wednesday in Bauchi.

While presenting the letter to Kirfi, the governor expressed gratitude to the emir for the gesture.

He explained that the lifting of the suspension followed the interventions and wider consultations with critical stakeholders and the emirate.

Mohammed applauded the elder statesman for his patriotism, commitment and sportsmanship, especially his efforts in the protection of the rights of Bauchi indigenes and Nigerians in general.

“I am here with my deputy and other top government officials to pay you this auspicious visit and to present you a message from the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Bauchi State, and all traditional leaders, it is my honour and privilege to present you with your letter of reinstatement as Wazirin Bauchi by the Emir of Bauchi.

“Alhamdulillah. I am so much happy that the reinstatement came under my tenure,” he said.

Responding, Kirfi thanked the governor and the people of the state for their intervention, support and understanding, which led to his reinstatement

