9mobile launches e-SIM to improve flexible connectivity

Lagos, Nigeria. Wednesday, August 5, 2020: Nigeria’s leading innovative telecoms company, 9mobile, has announced the launch of embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) on its network.

eSIM is a software-based digital chip that comes along with a device directly embedded by the manufacturer. eSIM replaces the traditional physical plastic SIM card for compatible devices and brings a whole new spectrum of benefits and possibilities.

9mobile’s Acting Director, Marketing, Layi Onafowokan, who announced the eSIM launch by the network, described it as the latest move by the company to deliver to its customers the most excellent experience that advanced technology provides.

He explained that eSIM enables multiple usage and adaptation of one subscriber profile across a broad range of mobile communication devices, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications including smart commuting, metering, tracking, and surveillance, rather than the restricted single-device use of the conventional SIM card.

On how customers can acquire the eSIM, Onafowokan said, “Customers can walk into any of our select 9mobile Experience Centres to request an eSIM activation. A QR code will be provided to scan and download an eSIM profile and perform the usual SIM registration.”

Customers that activate 9mobile’s eSIM service will enjoy up to 7GB data-free while those who want to change to an eSIM will only do a SIM swap at the select Experience Centre. Those who purchase a new phone and want to swap back to regular SIM have no problems as they will get a physical SIM card at the 9mobile Experience Centre.

All compatible mobile devices including but not limited to iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone XR; Samsung S20 Series, Google Pixel 3, 3XL, Pixel 4, 4XL can immediately activate this exciting e-SIM on the 9mobile network.

Since entering the Nigerian market more than a decade ago, 9mobile continues to transform lives with its consistent roll-out of ground-breaking solutions.

