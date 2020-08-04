Study shows number of COVID-19 cases in Italy higher than expected

Rome, Aug. 4, 2020 (dpa/Naija247news) A study published on Tuesday in Italy showed that six times as many people as officially recorded could have been infected with the coronavirus in the country.

The study, which was conducted by the health ministry and the Statistics Bureau, Istat, found that 1.5 million people (2.5 per cent) of Italy’s population could have developed coronavirus antibodies.

The result is based on tests of 64,660 people, who were chosen as representative samples, between May 15 and July 15.

According to data by the U.S. Johns Hopkins University, only 248,000 million people were infected with the coronavirus in Italy and 35,000 people died.

Since March, the number of weekly new cases has drastically declined in the Mediterranean country.

The study also showed that there were drastic regional differences with regard to the antibodies.

However, in Lombardy, Italian Northern region that was one of the epicentres of the first outbreak, 7.5 per cent of people had antibodies, while in Southern Italy, the number stood at less than 1 per cent.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...