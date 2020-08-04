Senator calls for deployment of more policemen to areas under bandits attacks

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto Aug. 4, 2020 Sen. Ibrahim Gobir, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has urged the Federal Government to deploy more policemen to areas under bandits attacks in the country.

Gobir made the call when the members of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Sokoto State chapter paid him a Sallah homage at his resident in Sokoto on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said that deployment of more security personnel would give residents of such areas more courage and confidence to resume normal activities.

“The issues of banditry and kidnapping are challenges that involve the whole society which requires very urgent intervention.

“It is very unfortunate that things are getting out of hand, because some years back if somebody said such things would happen it would be very difficult to agree.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), so far so good, as security agencies have succeeded a lot toward restoring peace in some affected areas of the country.

“Things are actively becoming under control in most of the areas, as such we appeal for more commitment to enhance the success.

“This could be achieved by ensuring more police personnel are deployed to the effected areas to give more courage to the people in order to return back to their normal activities,” he said.

Gobir further said that there was no reason for any government to consider negotiations with bandits as an alternative to ending banditry in the country.

“I don’t believe in negotiation with bandits. There is no reason to go on negotiation with criminals that killed and destabilised the living standard of innocent citizens in this country.

“So, government should continue to fight such elements to the end. They have made a lot of damage to the society, instigate fear and trauma in the people of the effected areas,” he added.

Earlier, Vice-Chairman of the Chapel, Malam Ismail Umar, expressed appreciation to the senator for granting them audience, assuring him of their commitment towards restoring peace and unity among the people of the state.

