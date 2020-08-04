Sagbama LG Chairman’s father regains freedom after 3 months in kidnappers den

Picture showing freed Pa Alale while receiving a sympatheser in his residence in Agbere, Sagbama LGA.

4/8/2020

Freedom

By Shedrack Frank

Sagbama (Bayelsa) Aug. 4, 2020 Eighty-year-old Pa Napoleon Alale, father of Sagbama Local Government Chairman in Bayelsa has regained freedom after spending about three months in the den of his kidnappers.

Newsmen reports that the local council chairman, Embeleakpo Alale, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Sagbama on Tuesday.

The statement signed by the Chairman’s Press Secretary, Mr Nikade Anderson, said that the octogenarian was released at about 1am on Tuesday, at Otuokpoti river in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The chairman said his father is receiving medical attention to ascertain his health status.

He expressed appreciation to God over the safe return of his father, and also thanked the state Governor, Douye Diri, and his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for their intervention and moral support throughout the harrowing experience.

Alale also appreciated associates, members of the public and the press for the overwhelming display of solidarity during the trying period.

NAN recalled that Pa Alale was abducted from his residence at Agbere in the early hours of Friday, May 8, 2020 by unknown gunmen.

