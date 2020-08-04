Robogarden set to empower education stakeholders on coding technology

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, Aug. 4, 2020 A digitised educational platform, Robogarden, has urged the Federal Government to imbibe personalised learning on coding, robotics, artificial intelligence and skills in the Nigeria’s educational system.

Its President, Dr Mohamed Elhabiby, made the plea at a webinar on Tuesday, in Lagos, saying this would ensure future of the new economy was dependent on successful and sustainable digital transformation processes.

According to him, this will be achieved through skills, education technology, personalised learning and artificial intelligence.

Newsmen reports that the webinar focussed on Personalised Learning, AI and Education Technology, Digital Transformation Skills, Challenges, Today and in the Future.

Its theme was: “Rights and Voices of Youth: Teach Coding for the Youth.”

Elhabiby said there was the need to prepare children from an early age for the new reality of professions and mastery of digital technology to address shortage of skill and enhance competitiveness in the future of jobs.

He said that Robogarden was created to engage and provide code execution support for persons of different races and culture, irrespective of language.

The founder of the garden also urged the government to stimulate plans to provide tools to enable individuals, communities and companies to become active innovators.

“The job market was already undergoing profound digital transformation, and so required professionals with an increasing knowledge of technology.

“Such qualifications would result in better income distribution, reduction of social inequality, unemployment and crime rates.

“Skills for the future in 2030 include: digital literacy and computational thinking, creative and innovative thinking, and cognitive flexibility.

“We are highly relying on technology and skills should be matching to them.

“It is important to be digitally literate to the emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things and data science.

“Today’s job vacancies may not be the same as tomorrow, and that is why humans should be able to adapt to the changes happening around them in the digital space.

“Currently, every country has issues with shortage of skills and high unemployment rates globally.

“Skills plus education is the new future, while the new literacy is coding,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Ngozi Ogoke, Chief Executive Officer, Ovana E-learning Limited, said her organisation, in collaboration with Robogarden, focussed on bringing transformation to the Nigerian digital economy and Africa as a whole.

According to her, the webinar serves to offer scholastically unique technology driven solutions that would lead to critical thinking and achievement of excellence in higher learning outcomes.

“We aim to create bright new opportunities for individuals and the entire community as we are in a new world of technology and

digitalisation,” Ogoke said.

Responding, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the country had opened its doors to technological training with regards to robotics.

Adamu, represented by Mrs Muna Onuzo-Iyanam, Special Adviser, Technical Planning, Research and Development, Ministry of Education, said he was committed to upscaling training of teachers and students toward achieving digital transformation in the education space.

“Our schools will become more compliant at introducing AI, robotics, coding and technological learning to prepare our children for the future and advance the future of jobs,” he said.

Also at the webinar, Dr Sally Adukwu-Bolujoko, the President, National Association of Proprietors of Private School, pledged her support and commitment to ensuring public schools’ participation in technological personalised learning.

