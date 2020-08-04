Resumption: Anambra giving schools 1,000 infrared thermometers — Commissioner

By Peter Okolie

Awka, Aug. 3, 2020 The Anambra Government says it is providing 1,000 infrared thermometers to schools in the state as part of preparatory measures to ensure safety as schools reopens.

The state Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenughasaid this during a Facebook live streaming programme to sensitise students, teachers and proprietors on COVID-19 preventive measures on Monday in Awka.

Omenugha said that based on the agreement of all commissioners for education and the Minister of Education, schools will resume on Aug. 5 basically for senior secondary school three students.

She said that an online survey conducted showed that 95 per cent of schools were ready for resumption and also willing to comply with the guidelines.

“The only challenge we have now is that 50 per cent of schools do not have boreholes and we have notified the Public Utilities ministry for intervention,” Omenugha said.

The commissioner advised schools in the state to make available buckets, soap and sanitisers,and also appealed for intervention from well-meaning individuals on construction of the boreholes.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, assured the public that measures had been put in place to ensure that students would not be affected by the pandemic.

“Schools have to be reopened and we have to think of a safer way of doing that. We already engaged teachers and stakeholders on what to do with regards to schools reopening.

“From our interactions, meetings and sensitisation, teachers and stakeholders have shown a high degree of readiness and preparedness for resumption.

“The essence of this programme is actually to speak with the wider audience and for them to understand what they need to do and be ready,’’ Okpala said.

He stressed that students must observe two meters distancing per seat in classrooms, ensure proper wearing of face masks and daily use of infrared thermometers for screening.

Okpala also reiterated the need for washing of hands with soap under running as well as avoidance of contact salutations like handshakes, hugs and pecks.

“Teachers, infirmaries and COVID-19 Task force teams are our extension of ministerial surveillance arm to help us monitor compliance,” he said.

Okpala said that flyers containing all the COVID-19 pandemic information and guidelines would be distributed to schools.

