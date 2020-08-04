Police begin investigation into alleged killing of youth in Delta State

By Edeki Igafe

Warri(Delta), Aug. 4, 2020 The Police in Delta has begun investigation into the alleged murder of a youth in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya disclosed this in a telephone interview with journalists on Tuesday in Warri.

NAN recalls that some youths in Ozoro took to the street on Monday in protest over alleged extortion and intimidation by the police in the community.

The man whose identity is yet to be known was allegedly shot to death during the protest.

Onovwakpoyeya said the essence of the investigation was to uncover the identity of the deceased and the circumstances that led to his death.

“It was a violent protest, investigation has started to find out who actually shot him, we do not want to be hasty to issue a statement, we will speak at the appropriate time.

“The video I saw on the internet on Monday did not show any policeman, I know that if this kind of thing happened, the crowd will hold the person hostage,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...