Police arrest 2 nurses for allegedly stealing newborn baby in Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina, Aug. 4, 2020 The police in Katsina State, have arrested two nurses for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl in Katsina.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that on July 25, 2020, at about 10 a.m., one Shamsiya Sani, 25, who resides in Dandagoro Quarters, Katsina, was delivered of a baby girl at Okomos Clinic, Kofar Kaura Quarters, Katsina.

“She later abandoned the child at the hospital with a hand written note stating that the baby was born out of wedlock hence the abandonment.

“Two nurses of the hospital, Misira Tijjani, 35, of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina, and Grace Ejigu, 43, of Shagari Low cost, Katsina, conspired and took the baby out of the clinic to one Eucharia Onyema, 45, of Sabuwar Kasuwa Quarters, Katsina, ” he said.

According to him, the police apprehended the suspects based on a tip off.

“Nemesis caught up with them on their way from the hospital to their houses with the baby through the help of a tricycle rider who suspected them of stealing the baby,” he said.

Isah said that the baby was now receiving attention at the Social Welfare Department of the State Ministry of Youths and Social Development.

However, when interviewed by newsmen, the suspects denied selling the baby, they insisted that they gave Eucheria Onyema the baby on humanitarian grounds, since she had no child.

They however, revealed that they took the decision without informing the hospital management.

Isah said that the suspects would be prosecuted after investigations.

