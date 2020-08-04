Opposition lawmakers leading anti-corruption investigations says Rep. Ndudi Elumelu

By EricJames Ochigbo

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2020 The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta) says opposition lawmakers in the house have been at the center of unearthing and exposing acts of corruption in the country.

Elumelu made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Mr Oyomira Idahosa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Elumelu was reacting to a statement credited to the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Timi Frank, accusing the opposition of being indifferent and silent over the ongoing anti-corruption investigations in the house.

“Such accusation is unfortunate, misleading, undeserving and uncharitable to the minority caucus in our manifest forceful efforts in exposing corruption and holding this administration accountable.

“Opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly have never and will never compromise or shy away from its legislative duties at any time, even at the risk of their lives.

“While we appreciate his concerns, the accusation by Comrade Timi Frank against opposition lawmakers is incorrect and misleading miscomprehension of our processes in the uncompromising efforts in exposing corruption.

“The accusation is apparently borne out inadvertent misunderstanding of the processes and procedures of the legislature, including those related to listing and presentation of motions, bills and other activities at plenary and committee levels in the National Assembly,” he said.

Elumelu said that the minority caucus in the house Minority had not dropped any motion for corruption investigation on any individual as wrongly alleged by Mr Timi Frank.

According to him, it is also misinforming to allege that a motion was officially slated to be read before the Eid-el-Kabir festivities and that no action was taken.

The rep described the alleged inaction as another mis-comprehension of the procedures, processes and scheduling of legislative activities.

“Our efforts contributed to various corruption investigations both within and outside the National Assembly, and we will never relent in this onerous task.

“The minority caucus has been extensively vocal on the floor in the fight against corruption as well as in holding government accountable in all sectors of our national life.

“The roles of opposition members in the National Assembly in unearthing corruption as well as investigating of indicted persons are in the public domain.

“However, it is imperative to state that in this task, guiding legislative procedures and processes, which reinforce the achieving of expected results, are followed.

“The opposition lawmakers are indeed aware of the confidence reposed on it by Nigerians at this critical time in our national history and we will never relent in holding government accountable in the interest of Nigerians,” he added.

