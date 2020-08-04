NNPC mourns former GMD, Dawha

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Abuja, Aug. 3, 2020 The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the death of Dr Joseph Thlama Dawha, who was its 16th Group Managing Director (GMD).

The corporation disclosed in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Dr kennie Obateru, in Abuja, on Monday, that Dawha died after a brief illness.

The GMD, Malam Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Dawha.

Kyari said that the NNPC family gravely mourned Dawha’s death as he provided astute leadership and made immense contributions to the progress of corporation.

He described his death as a great loss to not only NNPC but also Nigeria as a whole.

Dawha was GMD of NNPC between August 2014 and August 2015

