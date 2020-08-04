NCS conference to showcase emerging applications, technology in achieving 4IR for sustainable development

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Lagos, Aug. 4, 2020 The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), said that the annual International conference would showcase emerging applications and technologies to achieving fourth industrial revolution (4IR) that would lead to Sustainable Development.

The President, NCS Prof. Adesina Sodiya said at a virtual news briefing via Zoom that this year’s theme ‘Emerging Application and Technology for Industry 4.0 (EATI 2020) would provide technological support for modern industries.

Newsmen reports that this year’s conference initially scheduled to be held at Akwa Ibom would be held virtually from Aug. 11 until Aug. 13.

Sodiya said that the theme of the conference was carefully and scientifically chosen in order to provide the needed technological supports for industries in this modern society.

He said that Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial revolution was simply about smart manufacturing that would create jobs and wealth in the country.

According to him, the technological components of industry 4.0 are full process and production line automation, intelligent control of cyber-physical systems, and adoption of Internet of things (IoT).

Other components are: robotics, big data analytics, cloud computing, and machine learning.

“As a nation, our industries must leverage on these technologies for enhanced profitability and economic well-being.

“The conference will focus on important issues related to the theme and sub themes such as Innovative Strategies for addressing cyber security and privacy challenges in industry 4.0.

“Others are a New Generation of Cyber Physical Systems in the Era of artificial intelligence (AI), Identity and Population management strategies for stimulating digital Economy, Youth Innovation and Sustainable Productivity among other,’’ he said.

Sodiya said that this year’s international conference would provide a multi-stakeholder forum to strategise creative approaches and practical solutions.

According to him, interestingly, this is the first time NCS will be holding virtual conference in the history of the society.

He said that the challenge posed by COVID-19 reaffirmed the need for Information Technology professionals to change their strategies.

“In fact, COVID-19 has introduced a `new normal’ paradigm shift which the whole world is currently battling with.’’

Sodiya said that the expected speakers at the conference would be Minister of Communication and Digital Economy and Minister of Youth and Sports, among others.

The president, however, encouraged and gave reasons members should participate at the conference because it would add value and knowledge as well as the convenience of participating virtually.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...