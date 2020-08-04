Man in court for allegedly stealing 3 cell phones worth N180, 000

By Talatu Maiwada

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2020 A 20-year-old man, Kelvin Sashak, on Tuesday appeared in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three cell phones worth N180,000 and other items.

The police charged Sashak, who resides at no 25 Bamako Street Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, with two counts of joint act and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, FCT Command, Abuja, told the court that Mr Nivea Momoh who resides at Bamako Street Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station on May 10.

Ejike alleged that the defendant and one Innocent, currently at large, entered into the complainant’s room and stole three cell phones and other personal belongings.

The Prosecutor alleged that the items stolen are two Nokia phones valued at N50,000 each, a “British” mobile phone valued at N80, 000, a Nigerian and British passports, National identity card, shoes, belts and clothes.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of section 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu in her ruling admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu ordered that the surety be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and should deposit a valid means of Identification which must be verified by the court registrar.

She adjourned the matter until Aug. 31, for hearing

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...