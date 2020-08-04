Inauguration of EDHA members- elect will be prioritised- Ize-Iyamu

By Joy Odigie

Benin, Aug. 3, 2020 Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives candidate in the Edo Sept. 19 governorship election says he will give priority to the inauguration of the Edo House of Assembly (EDHA) if elected governor of the state.

Ize-Iyamu stated this when he received decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state on a visit in Benin on Monday.

Ize-Iyamu said that it was difficult for development to take place in the state when some seats were vacant at the house of assembly.

He said that his administration would also revamp projects abandoned in the state by the present administration for the benefit of the people.

He noted that the present administration had closed the College of Education in Ovia North East Local Government Area that would have brought development to the council.

“College of Agriculture, Iguorikhi, College of Education, would be revamped, anything that would benefit our people will not be closed.

“We are into politics so that people will progress through good governance,” he said.

He also said: “I don’t support thuggery and oppression of our people, only government officials wearing uniforms will be allowed to collect taxes.

“We must look for jobs for the thugs in the motor parks and markets. You cannot solve one problem and create another problem in the long run”.

Earlier, Mr Vincent Uwadiae, member-elect, EDHA, from Ovia North East Constituency 2, who presented the decampees to the Edo APC governorship candidate said that more opposition members would decamp to the party.

Uwadiae said that the decampees from opposition parties in his local government area were ready to support Ize-Iyamu to victory in the Sept. 19 governorship election.

