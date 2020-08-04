High turnout of students as schools resume for exit class in FCT

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2020 There was a high turnout of students as schools resumed in Abuja following the Federal Government’s directive that schools should reopen for students in exit classes.

Some students were seen at their schools on Tuesday observing the COVID-19 safety protocols stipulated by the Federal Government.

Social distancing was observed in class rooms, hand wash points set at different locations in the schools and students were mandated to wear their face masks.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, who monitored the resumption in Abuja expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“We are happy with the level of compliance by the students. It shows that they are aware of the current pandemic and taking measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

“I was at Federal Government College, Apo and can tell you that the students are fully aware of what they need to do to keep safe. They are fully prepared and are conscious of the safety,” he said.

Nwajuiba stressed that actions would be taken to address infrastructure decay in the schools.

Also, Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, said the ministry was working on modalities to maintain facilities in schools through the employment of skilled specialists such as plumbers, electricians and the rest.

Echono commended the students in taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Students also expressed happiness for returning to school while praying that the pandemic would end soon to allow other classes to resume.

One of the students, Amanda Onoja, a Senior Secondary School 3 student of Federal Government College, Bwari pledged to ensure that proper safety measures were observed during and after the WAEC examination.

Also, Miss Chichi Ilochi, another student, said she was excited that the school had finally reopen, stressing that she was fully prepared to take the upcoming examination.

“I feel much exited that we are back to school. I have been preparing for this examinations and I think the decision to open school is right.

“My dream of leaving secondary school this year has come to reality. At first, when the pandemic started, I have lost hope of graduating from secondary school this year but now I think I am happy,” she said.

Newsmen reports that some of the schools visited include Federal Government College, Apo, Federal Government College, Kwali and Federal Government College, Bwari.

However, Federal Government College, Kwali seemed not prepared for resumption as the school environments still look unkempt even when students were all ready for resumption.

