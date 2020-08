ABUJA, Aug 3 – Nigeria’s First Bank had restructured 15% of its 1.759 trillion naira ($4.6 billion) loan book by the end of the first half, up from 6% three months previously, its chief risk officer said on Monday.

“We don’t see so much deteriotation (towards year end),” Olusegun Alebiosu told an analysts’ call, adding that the bank’s exposure to the tourism and aviation sectors most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was around $10 million.

