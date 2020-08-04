Diageo Plc makes change to its Board of Directors

Diageo announces that Ho KwonPing will retire as a Non-Executive Director, effective 28 September 2020.

Ho KwonPing has served on Diageo plc’s Board of Directors for eight years, having joined on 1 October 2012 and has also been a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees of the Board.

Ho Kwon Ping
Ho KwonPing has informed the Company that he does not intend to stand for re-election as a director at the annual general meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 28 September 2020 and will step down from the Board on that date, in order to enable him to dedicate his attention full-time to the leadership of his family group of companies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Javier Ferrán, Chairman, Diageo plc said:

“I am very grateful for the valuable contribution Ho KwonPing has made to Diageo and its business during his tenure as a Non-Executive Director. The Board has benefited greatly from his extensive business experience, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, as well as his insights into the luxury hospitality and consumer product arenas. We thank Ho KwonPing for all he has done for Diageo over the last 8 years and wish him the very best as his business and the world emerge from COVID-19.”

Current external appointments

Family controlled companies (including Executive Chairman and Founder – Banyan Tree Holdings Limited, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer – Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited, Chairman – Thai Wah Public Company Limited)
Chairman of the Board of Trustees – Singapore Management University
Previous relevant experience

Chairman – MediaCorp Pte. Ltd
Member – Global Advisory Board of Moelis & Company
Non-Executive Director – Singapore Airlines Limited
Non-Executive Director – Singapore Power Limited
Non-Executive Director – Standard Chartered PLC

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.15, Diageo confirms that there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

