Court remands “spiritualist” who allegedly obtained N2m from woman

By Uche Bibilari

Gwagwalada (FCT), Aug. 4, 2020 A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday ordered that a 43-year-old man, Friday George, be remanded in police custody for allegedly cheating and fraudulently obtaining N2 million from a woman.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Banode Estate, Bida in Niger, with three obtaining, cheating and extortion.

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim adjourned the case until Aug. 26 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Abdullahi Tanko, had told the court that one Bode Adebayo of Blantyre street, Wuse II, Abuja and two others reported the matter on July 15, 2020.

Tanko alleged that the accused, sometime in 2009, approached Adebayo’s sister, Alice, with the intention to defraud her.

He further alleged that the defendant, dishonestly “hypnotized” her into thinking that he was a “spiritual man of God”.

He alleged that the defendant told Alice that God instructed him to avert her problems and bring her vision to reality.

The prosecution counsel added that the defendant also promised to revive her dead father which he claimed to have restored him back to life.

He alleged that the defendant intentionally cheated them by extorting about N2 million from them for sacrifice, cleansing, feeding and treatment for the revived father.

The prosecution counsel added that the said money was also meant to secure a job for one Rebecca Adebayo and Tony Adams with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said that during police investigation the defendant confessed to have brainwashed and collected huge amount of money from them.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 176, 320 and 292 of the Penal Code.

