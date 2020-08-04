BEDC set to construct 33KV Okpella-Igara power line in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, Aug. 4, 2020 The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), on Tuesday said it had concluded plans to award a contract for the construction of a 33KV line in Edo.

The Head of Public Affairs of BEDC, Mr Tayo Adekunle, who made this known in a statement in Benin, said the line would run from Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area (LGA), to Igara in Akoko-Edo LGA.

Adekunle said that the new power line, when constructed, would improve power supply in Okpella, Igara and environs.

“In an attempt to significantly improve power supply to Igarra town and other communities in Akoko Edo LGA, BEDC has finalised the design.

“It is at the stage of awarding contract for the construction of a 33KV line from Okpella to Igarra.

“The project, once completed, will change the source of supply to the recently completed 60MVA power transformer at Okpella transmission station.

“It will cut off the existing source from Okene transmission station which is under Abuja Electricity Distribution Company which has not been reliable because of the lengthy feeder and the fact that it is not within BEDC’s control,” he said.

Adekunle said that the new source which would be under the BEDC’s network, would guarantee adequate, quality and reliable power supply to Igarra, Ibilo, Ososo and other communities in Akoko-Edo.

According to him, the project would also boost the business of the quarries and other SMEs in the area due to the quality and reliable power supply expected from the project once completed.

