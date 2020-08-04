APC UK optimistic of Diezani’s prosecution by British Government

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, August 4, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC), UK chapter, says it has received favourable response from the British Government to prosecute former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke and other Nigerians suspected of fraud, bribery and corruption offences, living in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement signed by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the APC UK Publicity Secretary, issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the assurance was given by British Minister of State for Security, James Brokenshire.

In the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the British government also promised to help Nigeria fight corruption to a standstill.

It said Brokenshire’s promise followed a petition initiated by the APC UK legal department to the British government on the need to prosecute the former petroleum minister and other Nigerians suspected of fraud, bribery and corruption.

The statement said the petition was sequel to a plea by Ibrahim Magu, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a virtual meeting before his suspension.

It said that Magu had appealed to Nigerians in Diaspora to assist the commission in putting pressure on the British government to repatriate the former minister to Nigeria to answer charges against her.

It said the APC UK legal department took up Magu’s challenge by initiating a legal process reminding the British government of Alison-Madueke’s arrest on October 2, 2015 by its National Crime Agency (NCA) in London.

It recalled that Alison-Madueke was arrested along side four other persons on suspicion of bribery and corruption offences, but was released on bail.

It added that the APC UK legal team went further to request for reasons for the loss of traction by the United Kingdom NCA in prosecuting the former minister since her bail in 2015.

The statement said the department also demanded for a speedy trial of the former petroleum minister in the UK or in the alternative, facilitate her immediate repatriation to Nigeria to face graft charges.

The statement quoted Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter, as saying that a fair trial as enshrined in Article 6 of the Human Rights Act would be followed if Madueke was repatriated to Nigeria to face trial.

“APC UK supported the legal process with petitions through Members of Parliament and Peers in the House of Lords, the British Government was left with no choice but respond promptly to the issues raised.

“The British government responding through its Minister of State for Security, Rt. Hon. James Brokenshire, promised to work with the Federal Republic of Nigeria in ensuring that corruption is fought to a standstill and persons involved in criminal acts are duly prosecuted,” Omole said.

He added that the response from the British government was a strong indication of good things to come regarding suspects hibernating in the UK.

He stressed that the APC in UK had a good strategy and dedicated legal team that would ensure that looters did not commit crime in Nigeria and run to the United Kingdom to hide.

He said Nigerians should expect some traction on the near comatose criminal case involving the former petroleum minister going forward.

“Though COVID-19 lockdown down is not helping matters, we hope the pandemic will soon be over so we can double our efforts from this end,” Omole said.

The statement quoted Brokenshire, as saying that: “The UK is continuing to lead international efforts to combat corruption, as evidenced by the commitments in the UK’s Anti-Corruption Strategy and the Economic Crime plan.”

He said the UK was determined to ensure that its society and economy remained hostile to illicit financial flows.

“As you will know, in 2018 the Financial Action Task Force assessed the UK as having the strongest controls of any country assessed to date.

“I am acutely aware of the negative impacts of grand corruption, including on developing countries.

“The International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre, hosted by the NCA, is working to recover stolen assets, share intelligence across jurisdictions, and build capacity to support grand corruption cases in developing countries,” he said.

He added that the centre had supported a number of high profile arrests involving politicians and public officials across the world.

“We are working closely with the government of Nigeria to prevent corruption, including providing support in-country.

“The NCA runs a number of multi-agency projects in Nigeria which target corruption as one of the threats to the UK,” Brokenshire said.

According to him, these projects provided specialist training, equipment, buildings and infrastructure.

He said it also provided UK-based mentors and intelligence to fight corruption at all levels, adding that the Department for International Development funds programmes to tackle corruption in the Nigerian public sector and oil industry.

Brokenshire assured the APC UK of UK’s commitment to combating corruption in Nigeria and other African countries.

