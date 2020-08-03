Vigilante group urges LG authorities to review monthly allowance

By Obinna Unaeze

Agwara (Niger), Aug. 2, 2020 The vigilante group in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger has called on the council authorities to review upward the monthly allowance given to the group from N5,000 to N10,000.

Alhaji Garba Wakili, an official of the group, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Agwara on Sunday.

Wakili said the review would assist in boosting the morale of its members in order to work effectively.

“The upward review of our allowances from N5,000 to N10,000 will boost our moral toward safeguarding the lives and property of people.

Wakili noted that the current monthly allowance of N5,000 to his members was inadequate and could not meet their needs, hence the upward review.

He was optimistic that increased allowance would bring about effective service delivery amongst his members, thereby complementing the efforts of the security agencies in the area.

He also appealed to the council and Alhaji Jafaru Mohammed, Member, representing Borgu/Agwara Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, to assist them with motorcycles and other materials needed for effective service delivery.

Wakili appreciated the council for its support, saying that his members were sacrificing their lives in safeguarding lives and property of the people, hence the need for more support and assistance to enable them perform creditably.

NAN reports that there are 230 members of the group in the area

