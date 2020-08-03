Teacher in court for allegedly defiling 4-year-old pupil

By Tomisin Erogbogbo

Lagos, Aug. 3, 2020 A 38-year-old teacher, Ifeanyichukwu Nwasike, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his four year-old pupil.

The police charged Nwasike, who resides in No. 13 Mofowoku St., Akoka Lagoswith defilement.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Nurudeen Thomas, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March at his residence.

Thomas said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwakpa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be a GL12 officer, who must produce evidence of three years tax payment.

Nwakpa adjourned the case until Aug.17 for hearing.

